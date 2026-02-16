World Cup 2026: Vinicius names his four top favorites

Just a few months away from the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Vinicius Júnior revealed his favorites for the competition. And the Brazilian international placed Argentina, France, Portugal, and Spain among the best-equipped teams to clinch the world title.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. A few months before kickoff, Vinícius Júnior already has his eye on the major nations to watch. The Brazil winger, tipped to be one of the leaders of the Seleção this summer, named four national teams he considers the most formidable at the moment: Argentina, Portugal, France, and Spain.

“There are a lot of great teams.”, he said, cited by Madrid Xtra. “I love the playing style of Portugal, Spain, France, and Argentina. They are, in my view, the four best teams right now. They have refreshed part of their squad since the last World Cup.”

Defending champions after their Qatar 2022 triumph, Argentina will come in as favorites. But the competition looks fierce, especially with a France still ambitious, a Portugal in the midst of a successful transition, and Spain faithful to its technical DNA. Brazil, for its part, intends to shake up the hierarchy. And Vinicius knows that to aim for the title, he’ll have to beat the best.