World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): France’s squad for the matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland

Eight months before the 2026 World Cup, France’s coach, Didier Deschamps, revealed his squad to face Azerbaijan and Iceland in qualification. A group marked by the return of William Saliba and the first call-up of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

A little over eight months from the 2026 World Cup, France continues its route toward qualification. After two opening wins, Didier Deschamps’ men must confirm on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes against Azerbaijan, then three days later in Iceland.

The coach unveiled his squad this Thursday. In goal, Mike Maignan is joined by Brice Samba and Lucas Chevalier. In defense, the expected return of William Saliba completes a unit that notably includes Konaté, Upamecano, the Hernandez brothers and Koundé.

In midfield, Tchouaméni’s suspension benefits Eduardo Camavinga, back after several months out. He will support Rabiot, Koné and Khéphren Thuram.

Up front, Kylian Mbappé leads the attack alongside Barcola, Olise, Nkunku and Coman. Ekitike is there despite a minor physical issue, while the new face is the call-up of Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Crystal Palace striker, outstanding at the Olympic Games, is rewarded at 28 with his first selection.

The list of Les Bleus called up:

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Germain), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Stade Rennais)

Defenders: Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Jules Koundé (FC Barcelone), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Manu Koné (AS Roma), Khéphren Thuram (Juventus Turin), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Kingsley Coman (Al-Nassr), Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Christopher Nkunku (AC Milan)