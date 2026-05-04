Vinícius Júnior joins Real Madrid’s circle of legends.

Having scored twice against Espanyol, Vinícius Júnior reaches the symbolic milestone of five consecutive seasons with more than 20 goals across all competitions, thus joining the greatest names in Real Madrid’s history.

Author of another prolific scoring display, Vinícius Júnior continues to write his legend under Real Madrid’s shirt. On Sunday, during the victory against Espanyol in La Liga, the Brazilian forward scored a decisive brace at the RCDE Stadium, delivering the three points to the Merengues. Beyond the performance of the evening, the Brazil international crosses a symbolic threshold. With this new achievement, he enters an extremely exclusive circle of Madrid players who have posted at least five consecutive seasons with more than 20 goals in all competitions. An achievement previously reserved for legends such as Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl González, Hugo Sánchez, Ferenc Puskás, Pahiño and Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Arrived in the Spanish capital in 2018 from Flamengo, Vinícius Júnior has, season after season, confirmed his status as a key piece of Madrid’s attack. At just 25 years old, he further cements his place in the club’s history, where offensive demands remain a hallmark.





