“Watching my mother suffer without being able to help her is my greatest pain,” says Claire Bahi

Celebrity
By Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.read
In an emotional interview with Média Prime, Ivorian singer Claire Bahi opened up about the painful loss of her mother, who she believes would still be alive today if not for the tragic circumstances that took her too soon.

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, Claire Bahi shared a deeply moving testimony during an appearance on Média Prime. Reflecting on the untimely death of her mother in 2008, the artist expressed a grief that remains very present.

According to Bahi, it was her mother who steered her toward music, even though she initially aspired to a career in dance and modeling.

“I envy those who still have their mothers,” she said. Her mother passed away in her early forties from a heart condition that required expensive surgery.

Unable to afford the procedure, the family only managed to gather half of the three million CFA francs needed. That shortfall proved fatal—a reality that has left the singer with lasting sorrow.

“Watching my mother suffer without being able to help her is my greatest pain,” she said, her eyes filled with the weight of painful memories. She also recalled her mother’s strength and foresight, noting that it was she who first encouraged her to pursue a music career. “I had never sung before. It was my mother who told me to reach out to DJs and give it a try,” Bahi revealed.

“A mother is everything,” she added. “For those who still have their moms, show them love—day and night.”

