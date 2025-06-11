GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin

Wafu Cup U20 Ghana 2025 Prep: Draw between U20 Éperviers and Guépards

Benin - Sport
Par Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Benin U20
Benin U20
In preparation for the Wafu Cup U20 scheduled in Ghana in 2025, the junior national teams of Togo and Benin met for a friendly match at the Kégué stadium in Lomé. Under heavy rain that made the field particularly slippery, both teams finished the game in a draw (1-1).

From the very first minutes, the Beninese displayed clear superiority in the midfield. The notable presence of dual-national players such as Loïc Adjalala, Chaaban Issaka, Chams Soulé, Kévin Alavo, and Tymoté Houngbadji greatly elevated the level of Beninese play. This good start was rewarded with a goal by Kévin Alavo, following a nice play orchestrated by Legouda from the left side. The team coached by Raymond Tchaye then maintained their lead without managing to increase the gap before halftime.

At the start of the second half, a wide rotation was conducted on the Beninese side, with only defender Loïc Adjalala remaining on the field among the starting players. This rotation reduced the Beninese offensive dynamism, allowing the Togolese to gradually get back into the game. They took advantage of a penalty converted by Sadat Kpelafia to equalize.

After this goal, the Togolese increased their pressure on the opponent, creating multiple opportunities, but failed to capitalize on their chances. On the other hand, the Cheetahs resisted effectively while attempting some counterattacks without success.

This 1-1 draw is considered promising for both teams in their preparation process. The contribution of dual-national players playing abroad was also a major asset for the Beninese team. However, three key players were absent during this gathering, namely Rodolpho Aloko, Rachidou Razack, and Gabriel Mouleiro.

The notable entry of Chams-Soulé, freshly arrived from France, was particularly appreciated. His quick adaptation despite the absence of prior collective training confirms his technical skills and commitment.

