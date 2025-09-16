UFOA B U17 Cup 2025: the full tournament schedule

BY COUNTRIES
Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Les Guépards U17 du Bénin
Les Guépards U17 du Bénin@24heuresaubénin
Scheduled from September 20 to October 3 in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, the full schedule for the final phase of the UFOA B U17 tournament has been published by the organizers.

Qualifying for the U17 AFCON, the UFOA B U17 competition will take place in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, from September 20 to October 3. Seven West African nations, including Benin, Nigeria and Burkina Faso, will take part in this sub-regional tournament.

One week before kick-off, the organizers released the full schedule. The group stages will be played from September 20 to September 27. The top four will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for September 30. The third-place match and the final will be played on October 3.

UFOA B qualifying tournament schedule:

September 20

3:00 PM: Ivory Coast vs Niger

6:00 PM: Togo vs Ghana

September 21

3:00 PM: Burkina Faso vs Benin

September 23

3:00 PM: Niger vs Togo

6:00 PM: Ghana vs Ivory Coast

September 24

3:00 PM: Benin vs Nigeria

September 26

3:00 PM: Ivory Coast vs Togo / Ghana vs Niger

September 27

3:00 PM: Nigeria vs Burkina Faso

September 30

3:00 PM: 1st semi-final

7:00 PM: 2nd semi-final

October 3

3:00 PM: Third-place match

7:00 PM: Final

