UA: Evariste Ndayishimiye appointed special envoy for the Sahel

UA: Evariste Ndayishimiye appointed special envoy for the Sahel

Diplomacy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Rubrique Politique
Rubrique politique: BWT
The African Union (AU) announced, in a statement published on Thursday, July 18, 2025, the appointment of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye as special envoy for the Sahel.

This appointment comes as the region faces a persistent deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation.

Former head of state, Evariste Ndayishimiye is presented by the continental organization as a defender of pan-Africanism and a committed actor in regional integration. With his political experience and diplomatic skills, his mission will be to coordinate stabilization efforts in the Sahel, in close collaboration with AU Member States, sub-regional organizations, and international partners.

The Sahel, which encompasses Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, among others, is grappling with multiple crises: insecurity linked to the activism of jihadist armed groups, inter-community conflict, mass displacement of populations, endemic poverty, and the effects of climate change. These challenges, exacerbated by institutional failures, have led to a progressive deterioration of the region’s socio-economic and political fabric.

In his new role, Evariste Ndayishimiye will need to promote inclusive political dialogue, enhance regional security cooperation, and mobilize the necessary resources for humanitarian response. The AU hopes that his leadership will contribute to driving new momentum in the search for sustainable solutions for the Sahel.

