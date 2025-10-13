U20 World Cup: quarter-final fixtures, Morocco the last African team standing

The match-ups for the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals are now set, after the final round-of-16 matches played on Thursday and into Friday night.

Morocco qualified for the quarter-finals by beating South Korea (2-1). The Atlas Lion Cubs are thus the last African side still in the competition.

Nigeria and South Africa, who were also in the round of 16, have been eliminated. The Flying Eagles were heavily beaten by Argentina (4-0), while the Amajita went down 3-1 to Colombia. The quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Quarter-final schedule: