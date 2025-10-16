U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina will face Morocco in the final

Argentina will face Morocco in the U20 World Cup final in Chile, after beating Colombia 1-0 while the Atlas Lion Cubs eliminated France on penalties.

Argentina booked their place in the U20 World Cup final after a 1-0 win over Colombia on Wednesday night into Thursday in Chile. Javier Mascherano’s side made the difference thanks to a goal from Mateo Silvetti in the second half, enough to see off a valiant Colombian team. Serious and disciplined, Argentina held on to their advantage until the end to reach the final, where they will face Morocco.

The Atlas Lion Cubs caused a sensation by eliminating France on Wednesday. After a closely contested match (1-1), the Moroccans prevailed 5-4 in the penalty shootout, securing a historic spot in the world final. The final between Morocco and Argentina will take place on Monday, while France and Colombia will meet on Saturday for third place.

Read also : Golden Boy 2025: the list of 25 finalists revealed

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD





