Morocco

U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina will face Morocco in the final

Argentina will face Morocco in the U20 World Cup final in Chile, after beating Colombia 1-0 while the Atlas Lion Cubs eliminated France on penalties.

Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
FOOTBALL
Le trophée de la Coupe du monde U20
Argentina booked their place in the U20 World Cup final after a 1-0 win over Colombia on Wednesday night into Thursday in Chile. Javier Mascherano’s side made the difference thanks to a goal from Mateo Silvetti in the second half, enough to see off a valiant Colombian team. Serious and disciplined, Argentina held on to their advantage until the end to reach the final, where they will face Morocco.

The Atlas Lion Cubs caused a sensation by eliminating France on Wednesday. After a closely contested match (1-1), the Moroccans prevailed 5-4 in the penalty shootout, securing a historic spot in the world final. The final between Morocco and Argentina will take place on Monday, while France and Colombia will meet on Saturday for third place.

