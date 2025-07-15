BY COUNTRIES
Tragedy in Savalou: a woman found dead in her field, two suspects lynched by the populace

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
drame
A tragic event took place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the district of Ottola, located in the town of Savalou, department of Collines. A woman in her thirties was found dead in her vegetable field, about 15 kilometers from the center of Ottola.

According to initial information gathered, the victim regularly went to this field to harvest vegetables for sale. She left alone on Saturday morning and did not return to her home, raising her family’s concerns. Despite searches conducted by relatives, no trace of her had been discovered until they, running out of leads, decided to resort to the services of certain authorities of local indigenous religions.

These authorities then pointed out a site located not far from the field. At that place, the relatives of the missing woman discovered a freshly dug location, seeming to be a grave. Two young men present at the scene were immediately suspected of involvement. Even before the arrival of the police, they were violently confronted by villagers and then lynched.

Local authorities and the gendarmerie were alerted to take control of the situation. An investigation has been opened to shed light on this tragedy, determine the exact circumstances of the young woman’s death, and establish responsibility in the lynching of the two presumed perpetrators.

