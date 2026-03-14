Theft at the University of Abomey-Calavi: a fake soldier sentenced to two years’ imprisonment

The Beninese justice system has ruled on a case of identity theft that led to a theft on the campus of Abomey-Calavi University.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the Abomey-Calavi First Instance Court sentenced a man who was posing as a member of the military to 24 months’ imprisonment.

According to the case files examined at the hearing, the defendant had worn a military uniform in order to exploit the victim’s trust and to facilitate the commission of the theft.

This maneuver was considered by the court as an aggravating circumstance, the fraudulent use of a symbol of authority having directly contributed to the commission of the offense.

The judges thus found the accused guilty of aggravated theft, finding that the impersonation of an official capacity not only harmed others’ property but also damaged the image and credibility of the defense and security forces.

With this decision, the court affirms its commitment to firmly sanction criminal acts committed under the guise of false official roles, particularly in public and university spaces. This conviction is part of a jurisprudential line aimed at deterring any abusive exploitation of the State’s attributes for illicit purposes.