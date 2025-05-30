Russia–Ukraine: second round of direct talks set for June 2 in Istanbul

- Publicité-

Moscow has proposed a new round of direct negotiations with Kyiv to be held in Istanbul on Monday, June 2, 2025. The announcement was made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following a diplomatic visit by his Turkish counterpart to Moscow.

According to Lavrov, the Kremlin has finalized a memorandum outlining its comprehensive position on the conditions required to end the war. The document, described as having been prepared “swiftly,” follows a first round of talks that took place in Istanbul on May 16.

“Our delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide any necessary clarifications during the second round of direct negotiations in Istanbul next Monday, June 2,” Lavrov said.

Moscow’s proposal comes shortly after a visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Moscow, where he met with Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin. Russia expressed its appreciation for Turkey’s role as a mediator, calling Ankara’s platform “valuable and constructive.”

“We hope that all those who are genuinely — and not just rhetorically — invested in the success of the peace process will support the holding of a new round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul,” Lavrov emphasized.

Kyiv calls for transparency on the memorandum

On the Ukrainian side, officials are responding with caution. Kyiv is requesting that Moscow disclose the content of the memorandum ahead of the meeting to ensure that the upcoming discussions will be substantive and not merely a diplomatic ploy.



Despite suggestions from international actors to relocate the talks to other diplomatic capitals such as Geneva or the Vatican, Moscow has ruled out this possibility for now, insisting that the Turkish venue remains the preferred and established setting for continued dialogue.