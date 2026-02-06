Raphinha: “Lamine Yamal is the biggest party animal, always asleep, always late.”

Raphinha has drawn an unfiltered portrait of Lamine Yamal. And the Barça winger described his teammate as a party animal, always glued to his smartphone.

In FC Barcelona’s corridors, confidences between teammates sometimes end up crossing the locker room door. Raphinha, the Brazilian winger, offered a raw yet affectionate glimpse into the daily life of the blaugrana prodigy, Lamine Yamal. A chiaroscuro portrait of the Spanish prodigy; often singled out for his supposed off-field missteps.

“He’s always on his phone, he’s the biggest party animal, always sleepy, always late, obsessed with his hair.”, Raphinha said, unfiltered, on the show “A Guest and a Half” on the Sofascore YouTube channel. The remarks, even tinted with camaraderie, are bound to spark chatter in the club’s upper echelons and beyond.

For the Brazilian, the explanation is primarily generational. “Given his age, he is constantly on his phone, that’s normal. The current generation is always on their phones. TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, music, he sends messages on his phone, with earbuds.” He explained.

This hyperconnectivity would have direct repercussions on the young Spanish international’s physical condition. “In the morning, he’s always sleepy because I think he goes to bed late. Not because he parties every day, but because spending so much time on his phone keeps him up late”, Raphinha analyzed.

The portrait ends on a quieter note. He is not grumpy, but he is quiet; he doesn’t talk much in the first hour. As Barça bets heavily on his future, these revelations pose a crucial question: will the club be able to channel Yamal’s raw talent while supporting him in his life as a young adult superstar? The challenge is as great as the player’s potential.



