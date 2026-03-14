Presidential election 2026: the HAAC strictly regulates the media campaign

A few weeks ahead of the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, the Haute autorité de l’audiovisuel et de la communication (HAAC) has formalized a set of rules intended to guide access to and use of the media during the electoral campaign.

The decision aims to ensure fair treatment of the candidates, limit the risks of misinformation, and preserve social cohesion in a tense political context.



According to the text, the media campaign is strictly time-bound: it will start on March 27, 2026 at 00:00 and end on April 10, 2026 at midnight for the first round. In case of a second round, the period will run from April 24 to May 8, 2026.

During these windows, public and private media must adhere to specific obligations regarding the collection, processing, programming, and dissemination of election-related content.



The decision imposes several prohibitions to prevent potential abuses in the dissemination of information. It notably prohibits broadcasting songs, spots, caricatures, proverbs, or any satirical content likely to incite hatred or undermine national cohesion.

News outlets must also refrain from publishing unverified opinion polls and cannot relay information whose veracity has not been established.



Another important point: in response to the rise of digital technologies and artificial intelligence tools, the HAAC warns against the irresponsible use of these means to manipulate information or distort candidates’ statements. This requirement is part of an effort to fight misinformation and strengthen the credibility of the media throughout the electoral period.



With this detailed regulatory framework, the HAAC aims to ensure a transparent, fair, and respectful media space, involving all players in the communications sector in conducting a responsible campaign.