BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Presidential 2026: The CENA clarifies the issue of self-sponsorship
Benin

Presidential 2026: The CENA clarifies the issue of self-sponsorship

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
- Advertisement -

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) held a discussion on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with the deputies of the National Assembly on a central topic of the Electoral Code: the sponsorship of candidates for the 2026 presidential election.

While some elected officials were hoping for a broader debate on the overall organization of the vote, the meeting was strictly devoted to the mechanisms of sponsorship. A significant detail caught attention: the possibility for a deputy or a mayor to self-sponsor.

- Publicité-

“A colleague asked: can we self-sponsor? I think the director of elections was very clear. He said if a candidate can vote for himself, he doesn’t see why he couldn’t self-sponsor,” reported the honorable Midofi Antonin Hounga.

This unambiguous clarification was welcomed as a political advancement by the opposition, particularly by the parliamentary group Les Démocrates.

- Publicité-

For its deputy Leon Degny, “the director general of elections said: if a candidate can vote for himself, why would we want to prevent him from sponsoring himself? So, this means it’s a non-issue. It’s a false idea that some are waving around to disrupt our activists on the ground”.

Even though some elected officials, like the honorable Léansou do Régo, regretted that CENA did not open the discussion to other aspects of the electoral process, everyone agrees that the answer provided on self-sponsorship constitutes the main progress of the meeting.

Less than a year before the presidential election, this concluded debate on self-sponsorship should contribute to dispelling certain uncertainties and re-centering public opinion on the real issues of the 2026 vote.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Escape from Abomey-Calavi Prison: cascading penalties after the escape of a dangerous inmate

Benin

Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

Benin

Cotonou: Resumption of the trial of Alofa and Amoussou, accused of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo

DR Congo

DRC: The public prosecutor’s office demands the death penalty against Joseph Kabila

Niger

Niger: Nathalie Yamb appointed as General Tiani’s Special Advisor and granted a diplomatic passport

Benin

Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: five years of solid imprisonment for two audacious thieves

Benin

Benin – Clearing of public spaces: the instructions given to the police officers

Benin

Accident on the Ouémé river bridge: the Niger government expresses its gratitude to Benin

Benin

Final farewell to Razack Omotoyossi: the “Bull of Pobè” now rests in Lagos

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS