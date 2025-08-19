BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Presidential 2026: Cautious Victor Topanou sketches the profile of Benin’s future president

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Victor Topanou
Victor Topanou, député élu dans la 6e circonscription électorale. @Présidence du Bénin
With less than a year to go until the 2026 Presidential election, the debate about the “post-Talon” era is intensifying in Benin. Invited onto the set of ESAE TV on Sunday, August 17, 2025, deputy of the 9th legislature and political science lecturer, Prudent Victor Topanou, outlined the ideal characteristics of the future head of state.

According to him, the successor to Patrice Talon should be a “perfect synthesis” of the four presidents who have marked the era of Democratic Renewal: Nicéphore Soglo, Mathieu Kérékou, Boni Yayi, and Patrice Talon.

“The person should be a perfect synthesis of Soglo, Kérékou, Yayi, and Talon,” he insisted.

For the political scientist, the future president should primarily maintain course and consolidate the achievements of the current regime. “I am one of those who think that President Talon has taken the country to a level that we have never achieved before. We must not fall back,” he stated.

Beyond continuity, Prudent Victor Topanou believes that the next head of state should perform better, or at least, match the level of achievements that Patrice Talon has reached.

In conclusion, he recalled that the press and the political class will play a crucial role in holding the future president accountable for maintaining and strengthening these achievements.

