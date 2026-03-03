Peace and Security in West Africa: Benin at the 44th Meeting of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff Committee

Benin participated in the 44th meeting of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff Committee, dedicated to peace, security and stability issues in the subregion.

This meeting brought together the top military officials of the member countries, with the goal of examining the current security challenges and refining regional cooperation strategies.

Benin, represented within this assembly, contributed to discussions on coordinating military actions and implementing common conflict-prevention mechanisms.

The discussions focused on the security situation in several sensitive areas of West Africa, marked by the persistent presence of non-state armed groups and by threats that transcend national borders.

In this context, the chiefs of staff reaffirmed the importance of a concerted response, based on pooling resources, intelligence sharing, and strengthening the operational capacities of the national forces.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to address initiatives aimed at supporting stabilization and protection efforts for civilians, while ensuring closer coordination among member states within the framework of peacekeeping operations.

Benin’s participation in this 44th session reflects its ongoing commitment to peace and security within the regional community, as well as its willingness to actively contribute to collective responses to cross-border challenges affecting West Africa.