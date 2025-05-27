Ouattara meets Lamine Zeine in Abidjan on sidelines of AfDB summit

GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
HomeNewsDiplomacyOuattara meets Lamine Zeine in Abidjan on sidelines of AfDB summit

Diplomacy
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.
On the sidelines of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine was received by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan—marking what appears to be a first step toward easing long-standing tensions between the two countries following the regime change in Niamey.

The meeting took place in the context of strained relations between Ivory Coast and Niger, which began in the wake of the July 2023 coup that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum and brought General Abdourahamane Tiani to power. From the outset, Abidjan aligned itself with the firm stance of ECOWAS, calling for a swift return to constitutional order. The Tiani regime, in turn, denounced foreign interference, deepening the diplomatic rift.

Yet, as a philosopher once said, “Relations between nations follow the natural course of things: they stretch, they break, and they eventually mend.” The presence of Lamine Zeine in Abidjan and his meeting with the Ivorian head of state may be seen as a sign of gradual de-escalation. Through this encounter, Ivory Coast seems to be adopting a more pragmatic approach to the authorities in Niamey. While still a symbolic gesture, the meeting could pave the way for broader normalization, both within ECOWAS and in bilateral ties.

Tuesday’s agenda was packed for President Ouattara, who also held bilateral discussions with Comorian President Azali Assoumani, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Albert Prévot, and Abdoulaye Diop, President of the WAEMU Commission. These talks focused on strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, in a regional context still shaped by political and security tensions.

