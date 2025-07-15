BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Diplomacy image/svg+xml Official Visit: Patrice Talon welcomes Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Cotonou

Official Visit: Patrice Talon welcomes Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Cotonou

Diplomacy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Le président du Sénégal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye
Le président du Sénégal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye @ Gouv Sénégal
- Publicité-

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the Beninese president Patrice Talon will welcome his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye for an official visit marking a significant milestone in the relations between Benin and Senegal.

According to information reported by Canal 3, a one-on-one meeting is scheduled at the Republic’s presidency, at La Marina, starting at 6 pm, followed by a joint press statement at 7 pm, Cotonou time.

At this stage, the detailed content of the discussions has not been communicated. However, both leaders are expected to discuss the main areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, diplomatic, and security domains.

This meeting reinforces the dynamics of strengthening ties between the two countries, in a regional context under full transformation.

It should be reminded that this visit constitutes the first official one by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Benin since his ascension to the high magistracy of Senegal, following the presidential election of March 24, 2024.

It comes after Mr. Faye’s first diplomatic tour in several West African capitals, a tour during which Benin’s absence was noted.

- Publicité-

The arrival of the Senegalese president in Cotonou on this day thus fills a gap and could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Beninese-Senegalese relations.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: TikToker Florent Mahougnon sentenced to 24 months in prison

Benin

Fighting corruption: Benin joins the UN’s GlobE Network

Benin

SBEE: The Ivorian Hippolyte Ebagnitchié appointed new director

Benin

Benin: strengthening the staff in several courts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast: sad news for the singer Lino Versace

Benin

Benin: appointments from this Wednesday’s council of ministers meeting

Benin

Benin: Complete minutes of the council of ministers meeting from July 16

Benin

Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Togo

Municipal election: Togo closes its land borders this Thursday

Benin

Malanville: Child kidnapped on July 1st found, eight suspects arrested

VIEW ALL FEEDS