Official Visit: Patrice Talon welcomes Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Cotonou

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the Beninese president Patrice Talon will welcome his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye for an official visit marking a significant milestone in the relations between Benin and Senegal.

According to information reported by Canal 3, a one-on-one meeting is scheduled at the Republic’s presidency, at La Marina, starting at 6 pm, followed by a joint press statement at 7 pm, Cotonou time.

At this stage, the detailed content of the discussions has not been communicated. However, both leaders are expected to discuss the main areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, diplomatic, and security domains.

This meeting reinforces the dynamics of strengthening ties between the two countries, in a regional context under full transformation.

It should be reminded that this visit constitutes the first official one by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Benin since his ascension to the high magistracy of Senegal, following the presidential election of March 24, 2024.

It comes after Mr. Faye’s first diplomatic tour in several West African capitals, a tour during which Benin’s absence was noted.

The arrival of the Senegalese president in Cotonou on this day thus fills a gap and could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Beninese-Senegalese relations.