Natitingou: over 152 million CFA francs to refurbish the truck parking lot

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
The Commune of Natitingou will soon be equipped with a modernized truck parking area. This facility will ease traffic flow within the city.

With the aim of improving urban traffic flow, structuring regional transport, and boosting the local economy, the Natitingou city hall is launching an ambitious project to redevelop the truck parking located in the small taxi area.

This infrastructure development, funded up to 152,438,377 FCFA, is supported by the Communal Development Support Fund (FADeC) and the municipality’s own resources.

Managed by the city hall’s Technical Services Department, the project aims to relieve congestion at a currently saturated site and transform it into a more attractive logistics hub.

“This is a project aimed at easing traffic flow, improving the working environment for transporters, and enhancing the economic attractiveness of this strategic crossroads,” a municipal source told La Marina BJ.

A Comprehensive and Structured Project

The redevelopment includes a set of modern infrastructure, notably two blocks of paved shops (type A) to support commercial activity; a main entrance gantry to manage vehicle flow; paving the platform to improve internal circulation; a security barrier to strengthen access control; a partial 185-meter linear fence to secure the perimeter; and complete site leveling, essential for comfort and functionality.

More than just an infrastructure project, this initiative is part of a comprehensive logistics development strategy driven by the Natitingou city hall. The goal is to enhance regional transport hubs, improve working conditions for industry professionals, and attract new investments to a rapidly growing city. The actual start of the work is planned for the coming months.

