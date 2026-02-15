Benin

National Assembly: Joseph Djogbénou makes his first nominations

Barely elected to lead the National Assembly for the 10th Legislature, Joseph Djogbénou begins the first actions of his term.

Joseph Djogbénou, nouveau président de l'Assemblée nationale du Bénin
Joseph Djogbénou, nouveau président de l’Assemblée nationale du Bénin
The new president of Benin’s Parliament has appointed his aides, marking the official start of his administration.

According to information gathered, Kossi Antoine Louis Djédou, a retired Treasury Inspector and the outgoing mayor of the Abomey commune, was named assistant to the president of the National Assembly.

Beside him, Igor Alognon Boco, the outgoing head of the Godomey arrondissement, was also designated to perform the same duties for Joseph Djogbénou.

These nominations are the first official acts of Louis Vlavonou’s successor, signaling his intention to surround himself with experienced profiles, drawn from both the public administration and local governance.

As a reminder, Joseph Djogbénou was elected president of the National Assembly on Sunday, February 8, 2026, following the installation of the new legislature. Observers see in these initial choices the first indications of the direction the new president intends to give to his mandate at the head of the parliamentary institution.

