Municipal elections 2026: The Supreme Court wraps up 211 appeals in five weeks, a historic record.

In a little over a month, the electoral court has cleared the entire backlog arising from the municipal elections of January 11, 2026. An unprecedented achievement that stabilizes the local political scene, while reviving the debate on the timetable for installing the elected officials.

The judicial marathon following the municipal elections of January 11, 2026 is officially over. While the Electoral Code provides a period of up to six months to rule on appeals, the Supreme Court this time has defied the theoretical deadlines. In only five weeks, all 211 registered cases were examined and judged.

Since March 6, no appeal has been pending before the Supreme Court. A speed rarely observed in Benin’s electoral history, which marks a turning point in the management of local contentious matters.

Intense judicial activity

To achieve this result, the administrative chamber of the Supreme Court held 32 electoral hearings. Of the 211 appeals filed, 181 resulted in rulings, illustrating the diversity of challenges brought before the judge.

In detail, the magistrates issued 102 rejections, 44 inadmissibilities, 14 reform or annulment rulings, as well as 14 withdrawals. In addition, two seat invalidations, three decisions moot, a rectification ruling and a decision not to rule. An exceptional workload, handled in times well below the legal ceiling.

Marked territorial disparities

The mapping of appeals highlights significant disparities between departments. Ouémé appears as the most contentious area, concentrating the largest number of contestations. Conversely, Alibori stands out for its low electoral conflict.

This exhaustive handling of the contentions in a little over a month sets a record since the first municipal elections in 2002, surpassing all previous editions.



If the Supreme Court’s performance is unanimously praised, it also highlights a structural fragility of the electoral system. The recent case of the commune of Lalo provides a concrete illustration: a mayor was installed there before the electoral judge’s final decision.

The subsequent reform of the results reversed the municipal majority, leading to the replacement of an executive already in office.

This situation rekindles the debate on the synchronization between electoral justice and installation of the elected officials.

Thus, in 2026, the Supreme Court demonstrated that electoral justice can be swift. It is now up to the law to draw all the consequences, so that the communes stop being governed under the constant threat of a judicial reversal.