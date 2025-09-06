World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana Held, Spain Cruise, Germany Shocked in Slovakia

- Advertisement -

Thursday’s matchday delivered its share of surprises and confirmations in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, both in Africa and in Europe.

In the African zone, Ghana was held to a 1-1 draw by Chad. Jordan Ayew’s goal was canceled out in the final minutes by Celestin Ecua, earning the Sao a valuable point. Cameroon, meanwhile, had no trouble against Eswatini (3-0). Tunisia defeated Liberia, while Mali overpowered Comoros.

In Europe, the biggest shock came in Bratislava, where Germany fell 2-0 to Slovakia. David Hancko opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before David Strelec doubled the lead early in the second half. It was Germany’s first away defeat in a qualifying match in several years.

In Sofia, Spain delivered a commanding performance against Bulgaria (3-0). Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, and Mikel Merino — all in the first half — sealed the Roja’s victory.

