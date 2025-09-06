BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana Held, Spain Cruise, Germany Shocked in Slovakia
CameroonGhana

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana Held, Spain Cruise, Germany Shocked in Slovakia

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Le trophée de la Coupe du Monde
Le trophée de la Coupe du Monde
- Advertisement -

Thursday’s matchday delivered its share of surprises and confirmations in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, both in Africa and in Europe.

In the African zone, Ghana was held to a 1-1 draw by Chad. Jordan Ayew’s goal was canceled out in the final minutes by Celestin Ecua, earning the Sao a valuable point. Cameroon, meanwhile, had no trouble against Eswatini (3-0). Tunisia defeated Liberia, while Mali overpowered Comoros.

- Publicité-

In Europe, the biggest shock came in Bratislava, where Germany fell 2-0 to Slovakia. David Hancko opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before David Strelec doubled the lead early in the second half. It was Germany’s first away defeat in a qualifying match in several years.

In Sofia, Spain delivered a commanding performance against Bulgaria (3-0). Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, and Mikel Merino — all in the first half — sealed the Roja’s victory.

- Publicité-

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Morocco Becomes First African Nation to Qualify

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

World

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record

Benin

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS