Mercato: Chelsea goes on the offensive for Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea might have activated a long-standing lead by taking a close interest in Mohammed Kudus, the winger from West Ham United.

After a convincing season, Mohammed Kudus could take a new step in his career. The West Ham striker is being targeted by Chelsea, who plan to recruit him this summer. According to Mail Online, the London club is preparing a move to attract the Ghanaian international.

The 24-year-old player, recruited by the Hammers in 2023 from Ajax Amsterdam, has been on the radar of the Blues for several seasons, who were already following his progress in the Netherlands.

Chelsea’s interest is becoming clearer as the club has just ended Jadon Sancho’s loan, who returned to Manchester United. The arrival of a winger is therefore a priority for Enzo Maresca, who intends to inject fresh blood into his squad.

Kudus’s release clause, set at 85 million pounds sterling (around 100 million euros), will be active between July 1 and 10. It’s a decisive window for Chelsea, who must act quickly if they want to outpace the competition, as Manchester United and Arsenal are also eyeing the Black Stars forward.