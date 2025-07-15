Matéri: a young man found hanging from a tree

- Publicité-

A tragedy has struck the town of Matéri this Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The lifeless body of a young man was found hanging from a tree in the immediate vicinity of General Education College 1 (CEG 1), according to information reported by Fraternity FM.

The exact circumstances of the tragedy remain unclear. At this time, no official information has been able to establish the reasons leading to this act. However, the victim had been seen the day before with his father in a field, with nothing to suggest such a tragic outcome.

Alerted, the local authorities have made an assessment and opened an investigation to clarify the causes of this tragic death.