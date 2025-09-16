Manchester United: André Onana joins Trabzonspor on loan

- Advertisement -

Struggling at Manchester United, André Onana will continue the season at Trabzonspor after the Turkish club signed the Cameroonian goalkeeper on a one-year loan.

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday the loan move of Andre Onana to Trabzonspor for the 2025-2026 season.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan, has played 102 matches in the Red Devils’ shirt. At 29, he notably helped secure the FA Cup win over Manchester City (2-1) at Wembley.

The Manchester club confirmed the deal a few days before the derby against the Citizens and wished their goalkeeper well in his new adventure in Turkey.