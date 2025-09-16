BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Manchester United: André Onana joins Trabzonspor on loan
Cameroon

Manchester United: André Onana joins Trabzonspor on loan

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Le gardien de but de Manchester United, André Onana
Le gardien de but de Manchester United, André Onana
- Advertisement -

Struggling at Manchester United, André Onana will continue the season at Trabzonspor after the Turkish club signed the Cameroonian goalkeeper on a one-year loan.

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday the loan move of Andre Onana to Trabzonspor for the 2025-2026 season.

- Publicité-

The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan, has played 102 matches in the Red Devils’ shirt. At 29, he notably helped secure the FA Cup win over Manchester City (2-1) at Wembley.

The Manchester club confirmed the deal a few days before the derby against the Citizens and wished their goalkeeper well in his new adventure in Turkey.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS