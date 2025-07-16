Malanville: Child kidnapped on July 1st found, eight suspects arrested

- Publicité-

A 12-year-old child, kidnapped on the night of June 30 to July 1, 2025, in Malanville, in the Alibori department, was found safe and sound. He returned to his family home on Tuesday, July 8, after an operation carried out by security forces.

According to the information gathered, the child was kidnapped from the family home by a group of abductors who, after their crime, left a note with a contact number. In exchange for the child’s release, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 20 million CFA francs.

Alerted, the police authorities immediately opened an investigation. Thanks to precise information and local collaboration, investigators were able to locate the child. Several people involved, including some close to the victim, were apprehended.

In total, eight suspects were arrested, including a well-known motorcycle dealer in the region and a local elected official. The case, closely followed by the Sota FM editorial team, revealed the involvement of profiles previously unsuspected.

The suspects have been handed over to the justice system. The investigation continues to determine the extent of responsibilities and the actual motives of the kidnapping.