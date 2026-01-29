Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp back at Anfield

Eighteen months after his departure, Jürgen Klopp will return to the Anfield dugout on March 28 to back Sir Kenny Dalglish in a legends match pitting Liverpool against Borussia Dortmund.

Jürgen Klopp will return to Anfield this year. Liverpool has confirmed that the former Reds manager will join Sir Kenny Dalglish for a legends match against Borussia Dortmund, scheduled for March 28. Eighteen months after leaving Liverpool’s dugout, the German will once again be on the touchline for this charity encounter, which will pit former stars from both clubs. On the Reds’ side, several iconic figures have been announced, including Sami Hyypiä, Fabio Aurélio, Gregory Vignal, Martin Kelly, and Yossi Benayoun.

“Jürgen Klopp has joined the coaching staff of Liverpool FC’s legends team for the upcoming match against the Borussia Dortmund legends,” the club said in a press release. “Jürgen Klopp will return to the Anfield dugout to support manager Sir Kenny Dalglish in this charity match, presented by AXA and organized in partnership with Forever Reds, on Saturday, 28 March (kick-off at 3:00 PM GMT). Dalglish and Klopp will also be joined on the touchline by the club’s ambassador, Ian Rush, as well as Forever Reds’ president, John Aldridge.”



