Lamine Yamal reaches 100 dribbles in La Liga.

Despite FC Barcelona’s defeat to Girona (2-1) on Monday night, Lamine Yamal made his mark by setting a new league record.

The night was frustrating for Barça, beaten by their Catalan neighbor, but it will be symbolic for Lamine Yamal. According to data published by OptaJose, the Blaugrana winger became the first player to reach the 100 successful dribbles milestone in the five major European leagues this season. In 199 attempts, the Spanish international has shown remarkable efficiency.

He leads comfortably over his closest pursuer, Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig), credited with 74 successful dribbles in 138 attempts. A significant gap that underlines the influence and consistency of the young Catalan prodigy in one-on-one. Emerging under the Xavi Hernández era, Yamal has continued to push through milestones since his integration into the first team. At just 18 years old, he has already established himself as one of the most feared game-changers in La Liga.

Despite the setback against Girona, Hansi Flick’s Barça are set to rebound this weekend in the next league match against Levante. With Lamine Yamal in full confidence, the Blaugrana have a major asset to reboot the machine.