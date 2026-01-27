Kalalé: a man arrested with 570,000 FCFA in counterfeit banknotes

An individual was arrested by the Republican Police in the commune of Kalalé after attempting to carry out a transaction with counterfeit money, authorities reported.

The events took place in the evening of January 21, 2026 at the Dérassi market, where the suspect had presented himself with the intention of buying a Bajaj-brand motorcycle, estimated at 350,000 FCFA. During the exchange, the seller suspected that the banknotes handed over were not authentic and alerted the police, who intervened immediately.



Taken to the police station, the suspect was searched by officers. This intervention led to the discovery of a total of 570,000 FCFA in counterfeit banknotes in his possession, exceeding the amount planned for the initial transaction.



Questioned about the origin of the counterfeit money, the man admitted having obtained it in Béroubouay, from an individual described as a travelling marabout. According to him, this acquisition was part of a supposed “money-multiplication project,” for which he would have given 300,000 FCFA.



An investigation has been opened to shed light on this case and determine whether other people are involved in circulating this counterfeit money. At the end of the investigation, the suspect will be presented to the Republic Prosecutor to answer for the alleged facts.