Import: Benin purchased 169.1 billion CFA francs worth of rice in the first quarter of 2025

Import: Benin purchased 169.1 billion CFA francs worth of rice in the first quarter of 2025

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Des sacs de riz et bidons d'huile de cantines scolaires, @: Fraternité FM
Benin imported 746,805.7 tons of rice in the first quarter of 2025, for a total amount of 169.1 billion CFA francs, according to the quarterly report of INStaD.

This rice, widely consumed by Beninese people, largely comes from India and is available in various types: semi-milled, polished, parboiled, glaciated, or broken.

But rice is not the only product in Benin’s import basket.

Benin continues to heavily rely on imports, especially for staple foods like rice. This situation raises questions about food sovereignty and long-term economic choices.

This data provided by INStaD is a source of concern for a country that has the potential for food self-sufficiency. The country’s leaders have always mentioned the Ouémé Valley, whose development could make Benin an agricultural powerhouse. Unfortunately, no serious policies are being considered in this direction.

