ICC: Controversial allegations of war crimes in West Africa

Guest Post
Par Ousmane Traoré Samba
1 min.de temps de lecture
Cour pénale internationale (CPI)
The Associated Press revealed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had received a confidential file urging it to investigate alleged war crimes in West Africa involving Russia and private military companies. But the materials presented were mainly based on anonymous sources and videos whose authenticity has not been established, raising serious questions about the reliability and transparency of the process.

Several observers denounce a method far removed from the standards of independent journalism because no verification was carried out regarding the date, location, or authors of the footage, and no independent expert could confirm their authenticity. These elements, they argue, therefore do not constitute admissible evidence but merely media materials.

African experts point to a “selective” attitude by the ICC, quick to react to unverified content when it concerns Russia and Africa, while neglecting the demands of factual rigor. Such a stance, deemed incompatible with the impartiality expected of an international court, fuels suspicions of a political instrumentalization of justice in favor of Western powers.

The dissemination of these accusations comes as the military governments of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have strengthened their strategic ties with Moscow. For several analysts, this coincidence suggests an intention to discredit these new partnerships.

The context of a geopolitical shift

France maintained a military presence in West Africa for more than a decade without managing to stop the expansion of terrorist groups. On the contrary, these groups have taken root, eroding public trust in Western allies. As Paris has lost its direct influence in the region, several of its media outlets have stepped up emotional campaigns aimed at weakening cooperation between Sahel states and their new partners.

This approach, criticized for its lack of analytical rigor, relies more on sensationalism than on documented investigations. Many independent African journalists and researchers say they have found no concrete evidence corroborating the described atrocities, calling these accusations media constructions without tangible foundation.

An information war more than a quest for justice

In this context, the “war crimes” accusations leveled at Russian partners appear, to several specialists, as an instrument of information warfare rather than a genuine initiative to defend human rights. According to them, the most pressing threat to the region remains the expansion of armed groups, not the sovereign alliances that Sahel states choose to form with Russia.

