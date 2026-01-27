Hajj 2026: Benin sets the registration deadline.

The Beninese authorities responsible for organizing the 2026 Hajj have officially announced the registration deadline for pilgrims wishing to undertake this major annual religious gathering.

The decision was made as part of the logistical and administrative preparations for the trip to the holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

According to the published schedule, the registration deadline is set for [insert exact date if mentioned in the source], following a registration campaign launched in recent months.

This deadline marks a decisive milestone in the process that allows Beninese Muslims to qualify to participate in this year’s pilgrimage.

The organizers remind that adhering to this date is essential to ensure the processing of applications, obtaining visas, and coordinating the different phases of the stay: transport, accommodation, spiritual and medical supervision.

Hajj pilgrims are thus invited to register before the deadline expires to avoid any administrative complications.

The Government of Benin, through the relevant structures, also notes that support measures are planned to help pilgrims, particularly in terms of raising awareness of medical requirements and the protocols in force within the framework of international travel.

Setting a firm deadline for the registration closure comes at a time when many faithful are sharpening their spiritual and material preparations for what is one of the five pillars of Islam. It also allows the services involved in the national organization of the Hajj to finalize planning and anticipate the logistical needs linked to the movement of thousands of people.

The authorities remind that any late registration beyond the announced deadline cannot be considered, in line with the constraints imposed by the Saudi authorities and the operational requirements of the Beninese Hajj mission 2026.