FIFA rankings for October 2025: Spain leads, Morocco slips and Benin rises

The FIFA rankings for October 2025 have been released. And Benin has gained one place in the overall table.

Benin has taken another step in the FIFA rankings, updated this Friday, October 17. 93rd in the overall table at the last update, the Cheetahs have grabbed one additional spot, now moving to the 92nd position. This progression is due to their performance during the October international break. In the African rankings, the Beninese also moved up, going from 20th to 19th place.

Host of AFCON 2025, Morocco retains its top spot on the continent. The Atlas Lions, however, lose one place globally and now occupy the 12th position. Behind Morocco and Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Nigeria complete the African top five.

At the global level, Spain remains at the top, followed by Argentina, world champion, which takes back second place from France. England, Portugal and the Netherlands complete the top six, while Germany returns to the top ten at the expense of Croatia.

The top 20 in the world :

1- Spain (-)

2- Argentina (+1)

3- France (-1)

4- England (-)

5- Portugal (-)

6- Netherlands (+1)

7- Brazil (-1)

8- Belgium (-)

9- Italy (+1)

10- Germany (+1)

11- Croatia (-1)

12- Morocco (-1)

13- Colombia

14- Mexico

15- Uruguay

16- United States

17- Switzerland

18- Senegal

19- Japan

20- Denmark 92- Benin





