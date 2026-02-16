FIFA International Matchday: Benin to face Guinea and Palestine in March.

Driven by their post-AFCON momentum, Steve Mounié and his teammates rejoin the national team in March for two friendlies against Guinea and Palestine.

The Leopards’ return to action is approaching. After a successful AFCON that rekindled enthusiasm around the national team, Steve Mounié and his partners regroup during the March FIFA window for two high-stakes friendlies.

On the menu: a clash against Guinea, followed by a duel with Palestine. The two matches will be played in Morocco, a regular host country for the Benin national team in recent years, becoming a logistical and sporting anchor.

Consolidate the gains

For the coach Gernot Rohr, the objective is clear: to prolong the momentum born from AFCON and strengthen the team’s automatisms. This gathering should allow assessing the squad’s form, integrating possible adjustments, and testing tactical options ahead of the next qualifying fixtures.

Beyond the result, the coaching staff aims for cohesion and continuity. In a pivotal period, these two fixtures will serve as a barometer to measure the Leopards’ ability to confirm their progression and to turn enthusiasm into consistency.