Escape Attempt at Akpro-Missérété Prison: A Prisoner Tried Before the CRIET

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
CRIET
CRIET
An inmate from the civil prison of Akpro-Missérété appeared this Thursday, July 24, 2025, before the Penal Chamber of the Court of Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET), following an escape attempt thwarted by security forces.

The events date back to a visit in detention. The inmate is believed to have taken advantage of the presence of two visitors, a man and a woman, attempting to escape using the female visitor’s identification badge. The operation, although meticulously prepared, was thwarted thanks to the vigilance of the prison officers. The individual was quickly identified and arrested.

Before the court, the defendant confessed to the charges. The public prosecutor, represented by the substitute of the special prosecutor of the CRIET, asked for a sentence of 24 months in prison for the defendant. The verdict is expected on October 30, 2025.

.

