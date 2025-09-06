BY COUNTRIES
Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Morocco Becomes First African Nation to Qualify

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
equipe-du-maroc
Les Lions de l'Atlas du Maroc@Megasports
Morocco on Friday became the first African country to book its ticket to the 2026 World Cup. The Atlas Lions secured qualification by thrashing Niger 5-0 in the 7th round of qualifiers.

Reduced to ten men in the 26th minute after Abdoul-Latif Goumey was sent off, Niger quickly succumbed to Moroccan dominance. Ismael Saibari opened the scoring three minutes later and completed his brace just before halftime. After the break, Ayoub El Kaabi, Hamza Igamane, and Azzedine Ounahi added further goals.

This victory, combined with the 1-1 draw between Tanzania and Congo, guarantees Morocco top spot in Group E with two matchdays to spare.

Historic semifinalists at Qatar 2022, Walid Regragui’s men confirm their status as the standard-bearers of African football. Africa has nine direct spots for the 2026 edition, plus one potential place through the intercontinental playoffs.

