Diplomacy: Joseph Ahanhanzo officially takes office as Benin’s ambassador to Morocco

The new ambassador of Benin to Morocco, Joseph Ahanhanzo, began his diplomatic mission on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, by presenting copies of his credentials to the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita.

This procedural step paves the way for an audience with King Mohammed VI, during which he will present the official letters from Benin’s President Patrice Talon.

Appointed last February, Joseph Ahanhanzo succeeds Serge Dagnon, with the task of strengthening bilateral relations between Cotonou and Rabat. These relations, woven over several decades, are based on active cooperation in strategic areas such as agriculture, professional training, and security. To date, more than 300 Beninese executives have been trained in Morocco as part of these partnerships.

Despite a still modest volume of trade exchanges, collaboration prospects remain promising, especially in textiles, agri-food, and renewable energies. Based in Rabat, Ambassador Ahanhanzo will also have the significant responsibility of representing Benin within the framework of the Atlantic Initiative, an ambitious regional project initiated by Morocco in 2023 to strengthen integration among the countries along the African Atlantic coast.

His assumption of duty marks a major diplomatic turning point and illustrates Benin’s desire to strengthen its strategic alliances in Africa, while opening new avenues for economic, academic, and cultural cooperation.