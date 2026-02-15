Benin

Decentralization: The Ouinhi municipality has a new mayor

The commune of Ouinhi now has its new municipal executive. At the conclusion of the installation session of the municipal council, Zannou Bernard was elected mayor of the commune.

Edouard Djogbénou
Edouard Djogbénou
View all articles
POLICY
66 views
Décentralisation
Décentralisation Ph: BWT
1 min read
Google News Comment
La suite après la publicité
Publicité

He will be assisted in his duties by Fatondé François, elected first deputy mayor, and Mitchowadou Rodrigues, designated second deputy mayor.

The new municipal team is tasked with steering local development actions, strengthening the provision of basic services, and effectively addressing the concerns of the commune’s residents throughout the mandate.

The installation of this executive thus marks an important milestone in Ouinhi’s local governance, with the ambition of a mandate centered on consultation, transparency, and progress for the benefit of all residents.

.In other municipalities, backroom deals and negotiations forced a change to the established schedule.

DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
09:23 2026 General Elections in Benin : Benin: Zul-Kifly Zakari, installed as mayor of Parakou, calls for unity
09:23 Company : University scholarships in Benin: application deadline extended
09:23 Benin: Zul-Kifly Zakari, installed as mayor of Parakou, calls for unity