Decentralization: The Ouinhi municipality has a new mayor

The commune of Ouinhi now has its new municipal executive. At the conclusion of the installation session of the municipal council, Zannou Bernard was elected mayor of the commune.

He will be assisted in his duties by Fatondé François, elected first deputy mayor, and Mitchowadou Rodrigues, designated second deputy mayor.

The new municipal team is tasked with steering local development actions, strengthening the provision of basic services, and effectively addressing the concerns of the commune’s residents throughout the mandate.

The installation of this executive thus marks an important milestone in Ouinhi’s local governance, with the ambition of a mandate centered on consultation, transparency, and progress for the benefit of all residents.

.In other municipalities, backroom deals and negotiations forced a change to the established schedule.