Death of an eight-month-pregnant woman in Abomey-Calavi: her partner and his father were remanded in custody

A tragic case was brought before the Abomey‑Calavi court after the death of a young woman eight months pregnant, who died on February 2 in circumstances that raise questions.

The facts led to the incarceration of her partner and the father of the latter, both heard for involuntary manslaughter.



According to the elements presented at the hearing, the victim, identified as Louise, lived with her grandmother before moving to Cococodji with the man believed to be responsible for her pregnancy.

The grandmother told the judges that she was unaware of any romantic relationship and was simply surprised by her granddaughter’s pregnancy, after which the granddaughter left her to join her boyfriend.



On the stand, the young man’s father confirmed that his son’s partner had come to live with them in December, before dying at the beginning of February. He also stated that the deceased had not had prenatal check-ups during her entire pregnancy, a point that drew particular attention from the court.



Following the debates and in light of the lack of prenatal follow-up, the case file was remitted to April 29 for the continuation of the investigation. The court also ordered the presentation of the deceased’s care records to better illuminate the circumstances of this sudden death.



