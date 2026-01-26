Davido denies rumors surrounding the cost of his wedding.

The Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, reacted strongly on social media to dismiss the accusations that he spent $50,000, which he regards as completely unfounded.

The Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, vehemently denied rumors that he shelled out $50,000 for organizing his wedding, calling these accusations “totally crazy.” On Sunday night, the artist stepped up to respond to these widely shared allegations on social media. According to the Daily Post, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, CEO of the company handling the event celebrating Davido and Chioma’s union, allegedly publicly confronted the singer about an alleged unpaid invoice.

A post that went viral, accompanied by a screenshot of alleged exchanges in which the organizer threatened to pursue legal action, quickly set the web alight. Faced with this controversy, Davido did not delay in replying on X. Clearly annoyed, the artist swept these accusations aside, denouncing the information as unfounded and insulting. “It’s simply completely crazy ATP at this stage,” he wrote, thus ending the speculation around this case.



