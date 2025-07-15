Couffo: a formidable robber subdued by the Republican Police in Dahoué

- Publicité-

The Republican Police conducted an operation this Monday in the village of Dahoué, Couffo department, putting an end to the actions of an individual who was actively wanted for multiple acts of serious crime.

According to information reported by Le Potentiel, the suspect, infamously known for violent and recurring robberies, was the subject of an arrest warrant.

The intervention of the law enforcement forces, planned as part of a detention mission, quickly escalated. Upon arriving at the accused individual’s residence, he reportedly opened fire, forcing the officers to retaliate. The exchange of gunfire resulted in his neutralization. His body was transported to the morgue at the Dogbo zone hospital.

According to several local sources, the man represented a constant threat to the populations of Couffo, who were regularly victims of his misdeeds. His elimination marks the end of a persistent climate of insecurity in the area for many residents.