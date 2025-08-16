Cotonou: Arrested at 3 a.m. in a residence, he blames the influence of evil spirits

- Publicité-

An unusual scene unfolded on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Cotonou Court of First Instance. A young man, facing charges for theft, stated during his trial that he was a victim of torment caused by “evil spirits,” which he claimed caused his nocturnal intrusion into a home.

As reported by La Nouvelle Tribune, the incident happened around 3 am, when he broke into a building. The owner, surprised to find him onsite at this late hour, apprehended him for attempted theft and turned him over to law enforcement.

In front of the judge, the defendant denied any intention to steal, asserting that his presence at the scene was the result of supernatural influence. This statement elicited laughter from those attending the court proceeding.

The court adjourned the case until October 7, 2025, for further arguments and the public prosecutor’s submissions.