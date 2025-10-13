Côte d’Ivoire: the Ministry of National Education denies a call for a school strike

In the Ivory Coast, a call for a school strike has been circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp since Saturday evening, but the Ministry of National Education says that no parent-teacher association is listed in its records.

According to the statement published on Sunday, an alleged association was calling to disrupt classes as of this Monday, October 13, but the MENA confirms that it does not exist in its files. “The ministry wishes to clarify that no such association is known to its services”, the statement says, reminding that all official information is published on its website and its social media accounts.

The clarification comes in the middle of the presidential campaign and as the start of the school year is in full swing, raising concern among families. Many parents therefore sought to find out whether their children should go to school on Monday morning.

The MENA also warns: “While denouncing these maneuvers, the ministry cautions against any attempt to exploit the school system and reserves the right to take legal action against those responsible before the competent courts.” The ministry’s services say they are determined to trace the origin of this false information.

This case illustrates how quickly fake news spreads in the Ivory Coast, where internet use is growing rapidly, and underscores the need for authorities to react quickly to protect the education system.