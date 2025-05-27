GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
HomeNewsDiplomacyCooperation: Selma Ashipala-Musavyi received by her Beninese counterpart during official visit

Cooperation: Selma Ashipala-Musavyi received by her Beninese counterpart during official visit

Diplomacy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

Benin and Namibia are reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. On Monday, May 26, Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, welcomed his Namibian counterpart, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, for an official visit to Cotonou.

The meeting, marked by diplomatic warmth and mutual respect, represents an important milestone in the deepening of friendly relations between the two nations. It also held symbolic value for Ashipala-Musavyi, who previously served as Namibia’s ambassador to Benin and now holds the position of Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

At the heart of their discussions were trade, diplomatic cooperation, and the development of joint projects within the broader framework of South-South relations.

Both ministers voiced their intention to shift from a diplomacy of intentions to a diplomacy of action, identifying promising sectors for concrete economic partnerships—particularly in agro-industry, energy, port logistics, and cultural exchange.

Advancing a pan-African dynamic

This visit comes amid a growing momentum for intra-African cooperation, often viewed as more agile and synergistic than traditional North-South partnerships. Benin and Namibia are aiming to pool their expertise and build sustainable commercial and institutional bridges, reflecting an Africa engaging in dialogue with itself to shape its future.

“This was a meeting of minds and shared visions—a call to make Benin-Namibia relations a model of pragmatic and ambitious cooperation,” a source close to the Beninese foreign ministry said following the talks.

- Publicité-

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin – GDIZ: first successful clothing shipment for French brand GEMO

Benin

Benin: young man appears before anti-terror court for aiding armed groups in the north

Niger

Niger: around fifty soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Benin

Benin – Autonomous Port of Cotonou introduces new container stuffing rules for exports

Niger

Ouattara meets Lamine Zeine in Abidjan on sidelines of AfDB summit

Benin

Benin – Urban mobility: IDA grants 120 billion CFA francs to revolutionize transport in the Grand Nokoué

Benin

Benin – Electoral code revision: the government won’t bow to pressure

Togo

Bac-1 2025 in Togo: written exams begin with 90,249 candidates in the running

Benin

Permis.justice.bj: Benin digitizes prison visitation permits

Benin

“Social dialogue is completely dead in Benin,” says Anselme Amoussou

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved