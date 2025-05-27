Cooperation: Selma Ashipala-Musavyi received by her Beninese counterpart during official visit

- Publicité-

Benin and Namibia are reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. On Monday, May 26, Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, welcomed his Namibian counterpart, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, for an official visit to Cotonou.

The meeting, marked by diplomatic warmth and mutual respect, represents an important milestone in the deepening of friendly relations between the two nations. It also held symbolic value for Ashipala-Musavyi, who previously served as Namibia’s ambassador to Benin and now holds the position of Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

At the heart of their discussions were trade, diplomatic cooperation, and the development of joint projects within the broader framework of South-South relations.

Both ministers voiced their intention to shift from a diplomacy of intentions to a diplomacy of action, identifying promising sectors for concrete economic partnerships—particularly in agro-industry, energy, port logistics, and cultural exchange.

Advancing a pan-African dynamic

This visit comes amid a growing momentum for intra-African cooperation, often viewed as more agile and synergistic than traditional North-South partnerships. Benin and Namibia are aiming to pool their expertise and build sustainable commercial and institutional bridges, reflecting an Africa engaging in dialogue with itself to shape its future.

“This was a meeting of minds and shared visions—a call to make Benin-Namibia relations a model of pragmatic and ambitious cooperation,” a source close to the Beninese foreign ministry said following the talks.