Cooperation: fruitful talks between Romuald Wadagni and Hayashi Nobumitsu during visit to Benin

On an official visit to Benin, Hayashi Nobumitsu, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), held discussions with Romuald Wadagni, the Senior Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of cooperation.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, focused on strengthening bilateral ties and encouraging investment. Both parties expressed a shared commitment to deepening economic collaboration between Japan and Benin.

This visit marks a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between the two countries. It reflects Japan’s growing interest in the economic opportunities available in Benin and lays the groundwork for new strategic partnerships, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and industry.

Notably, this was the first time that a JBIC Governor visited Cotonou, underscoring the importance Japan places on its cooperation with Benin.