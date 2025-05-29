GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
HomeNewsDiplomacyCooperation: fruitful talks between Romuald Wadagni and Hayashi Nobumitsu during visit to Benin

Cooperation: fruitful talks between Romuald Wadagni and Hayashi Nobumitsu during visit to Benin

Diplomacy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Rubrique Politique
Rubrique politique: BWT
- Publicité-

On an official visit to Benin, Hayashi Nobumitsu, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), held discussions with Romuald Wadagni, the Senior Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of cooperation.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, focused on strengthening bilateral ties and encouraging investment. Both parties expressed a shared commitment to deepening economic collaboration between Japan and Benin.

This visit marks a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between the two countries. It reflects Japan’s growing interest in the economic opportunities available in Benin and lays the groundwork for new strategic partnerships, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and industry.

Notably, this was the first time that a JBIC Governor visited Cotonou, underscoring the importance Japan places on its cooperation with Benin.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: decomposed bodies of woman and infant discovered in Abomey-Calavi

Benin

Benin: woman electrocuted in tragic incident in Bohicon

Benin

Benin: 7 family members killed in tragic road accident

Benin

Sidi Ould Tah takes the helm of the AfDB: Benin welcomes a strategic choice

Benin

Benin: fatalities reported after violent crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Benin

Russia–Ukraine: second round of direct talks set for June 2 in Istanbul

Benin

Benin: explosions and fire reported at Kandi military camp

Benin

White gold: Benin reaffirms its leadership in West Africa’s cotton sector

Benin

Benin: Parliament demands transparency over SIRAT SA’s role in surging public debt

Benin

Benin launches feasibility studies for 3 strategic road corridors with UEMOA support

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved