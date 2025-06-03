Convicted by CRIET, “Frère Hounvi” might appeal: the defense is preparing a response

- Publicité-

The legal case involving Steve Amoussou, mistaken for “Frère Hounvi,” is far from over. Hardly had the verdict been pronounced by the Court for the Suppression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) on Monday, June 2, 2025, when his lawyers already raised the possibility of an appeal.

The team of lawyers assisting Mr. Steve Amoussou intends to challenge the verdict delivered by the court for the suppression of economic offenses and terrorism on Monday.

“We’re going to ask him to appeal. For the moment, he’s hesitant, but we’ll convince him. He has a 100% chance of winning on appeal, unless the procedure is accelerated to uphold the same sentence,” stated Me Magloire Yansunnu, member of the defense team, to Bip Radio after the hearing.

According to him, the stakes go beyond the sentence itself: a conviction recorded on Steve Amoussou’s criminal record could permanently affect his professional and personal future. A situation the defense is determined to avoid at all costs. The defendant has fifteen days to appeal, in accordance with the legal provisions in force.

A Verdict without Surprise, a Cautious Defense

During this highly anticipated hearing, Steve Amoussou was present, surrounded by his lawyers, including Me Aboubacar Baparapé. Before issuing its decision, the Court briefly reopened the proceedings to gather any additional information. No new elements were presented, neither by the defense nor by the public prosecutor, who stuck to their initial submissions.

It was therefore no surprise when the tribunal pronounced the sentence: two years of imprisonment and a fine of one million CFA francs. A decision that the defense team considers unfair and contestable.