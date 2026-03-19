CNSS–FNRB pensions: Benin introduces a single payment starting March 20.

The Benin government is launching a reform in the payment of pensions for retirees affiliated with the National Social Security Fund and the National Retirement Fund of Benin.

Starting in March 2026, the affected beneficiaries will now receive a single monthly payment, instead of the two distinct payments previously in effect.

This measure ends the dual pension system for retirees who have contributed to both regimes.

From now on, the entire pension will be paid by a single entity, the one with which the retiree completed their professional career.



The objective stated by the authorities is to simplify administrative procedures, improve the readability of payments, and strengthen the quality of service provided to retirees.

The implementation schedule is already set. Pensioners under CNSS will receive their first unified payment starting on March 20, 2026, while those under FNRB will be served from April 1, 2026.



Moreover, the life verification procedures, essential to maintaining pension rights, remain in force. They will now be applied according to the rules of the paying agency.

With this reform, the State introduces a more streamlined and centralized approach to pension management, reducing the administrative burdens that have accompanied the dual payment system until now.