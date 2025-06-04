Closing of the 31st Africa Regional Assembly of the APF in Cotonou: heading to Dakar in 2026

- Publicité-

The work of the 31st African Regional Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) officially ended on the evening of Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Cotonou, after two days of intense discussions.

Starting on Monday, June 2, this meeting brought together parliamentarians from several French-speaking African countries, around topics:

The evolution of political situations in the African Francophone area,

The operation and influence of the APF on the continent,

The consolidation of democracy, peace, and parliamentary cooperation.

Important resolutions and recommendations were adopted following the debates, reinforcing the role of the APF as an instance of democratic dialogue and Francophone solidarity.

Dakar, the capital of Senegal, will host the 32nd African Regional Assembly of the APF in 2026, at the official invitation of the Senegalese section of the institution.

Final press relaease

Cotonou, Benin, June 2 to 4, 2025

At the invitation of the Beninese Section of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF), the 31st African Regional Assembly met in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, on June 2 and 3, 2025. Delegations of parliamentarians from the following countries and organizations participated in this meeting:

The Republic of Angola; The Republic of Benin; The Republic of Cameroon; The Republic of Cape Verde; The Central African Republic; The Republic of the Congo; The Democratic Republic of the Congo; The Republic of Côte d’Ivoire; The Republic of Djibouti; The Gabonese Republic; The Kingdom of Morocco; The Islamic Republic of Mauritania; The Republic of Rwanda; The Republic of Senegal; The Republic of Chad; The Republic of Togo; The Republic of Tunisia; The parliament of CEMAC; As well as the Representative of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF) in West Africa.

The Regional Assembly was structured around two key moments: the opening ceremony and the actual proceedings.

I. Of the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony was marked by four speeches.

It began with the welcome address by Mr. Assane Séibou, Deputy and First Vice-President of the Beninese section of the APF, also President of the Organizing Committee of the 31st Regional Assembly, who extended a cordial welcome to all delegates present on Beninese soil for the occasion. He recalled the important place of the Beninese section within the APF and the role of the President of the National Assembly of Benin within the organization.

Following him, Ms. Amélia Lakrafi, General Delegate of the APF, emphasized the importance of holding this 31st Assembly in Benin, a pioneering land of democratic renewal in Africa. She expressed her commitment to the African region, the largest and most active due to its dynamism. She reaffirmed her commitment to the African Region by demonstrating a firm willingness to provide the necessary means to meet current challenges and build new cooperations. Continuing the ceremony, Mr. Hilarion Etong, President of the APF, expressed the full satisfaction of the delegates for their presence in Cotonou while expressing thanks to His Excellency Mr. Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin, Head of State, and the political authorities of Benin for hosting this important Regional Assembly. The President of the APF also spoke about the recent mission of parliamentary good offices of the APF supporting ongoing peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes region. He highlighted the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and promoting consultation on major political, economic, and social issues in the African Region.

After the message from the President of the APF, it was up to Mr. Louis Vlavonou, President of the National Assembly of Benin, to deliver the opening speech.

He noted that this 31st African Regional Assembly was taking place in a context where Francophone Africa is called upon to make its voice heard in a changing world.

He expressed concern over the advances in terrorism and violent extremism, which threaten democratic processes and the structural development of many countries in the Region.

He praised the commitment of Francophone parliamentarians in favor of peace by encouraging the members of the Regional Assembly to find solutions to crises through fruitful political dialogue and active inter-parliamentary cooperation for the benefit of African peoples. Finally, the President of the National Assembly of Benin mentioned the themes of the general debate before declaring the work of the 31st African Regional Assembly of the APF open.

II. WORKS OF THE 31st REGIONAL ASSEMBLY

At this level, it was a question for the delegations to follow the presentation of the activity report of the African Region, to follow the presentation of the themes of the general debate, to discuss the political situations in the African Francophone area, to adopt the new Regulations of the African Region, and to decide on the location of the 32nd Regional Assembly.

1. Activity Report of the African Region

The Regional Assembly was informed about the participation of African parliamentarians in the statutory meetings of the APF, the organization of political and electoral missions, the activities of partner organizations of the APF, and cooperation actions.

2-General debate of the 31st Regional Assembly The Assembly was enlightened on the topics of the general debate, notably:

African Francophonie facing geopolitical upheavals, moderated by Mr. Hygin Kakai, Full Professor of Political Science followed by the contribution of Ms. Tran Mai, Representative of the OIF for West Africa;

The demographic dividend in Francophone Africa: impact on socioeconomic development, presented by Mr. Alinsato Alastaire Sèna, Associate Professor of Economic Sciences; and

Access to energy in Africa: what strategies for accelerating coverage of territories? Developed by Mr. Agbomaena Bienvenu Macaire, Full Professor of Universities in renewable energies, in the presence of Mr. Todéman Flinso ASSAN, Director General of energy planning and rural electrification in Benin.

The presentation of the topics by the experts was followed by rich debates during which the Assembly made contributions by sharing experiences.

3. Examination of political situations in the African Francophone area

During this session, the Assembly expressed satisfaction with the completion of transition processes in Gabon and Chad. It also welcomed the recent mission of good offices in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

The Assembly reaffirmed the support of the African region, expressed during the 16th Conference of Presidents of Assemblies and sections in Brazzaville, for the appointment of His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Council, as African Union (AU) mediator in the conflict in the East of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Thus, a high-level delegation, composed of Assembly Presidents, will urgently travel to Togo to present not only the acts of the mission of good offices but also the willingness to engage in dialogue with the Sahel Alliance countries before the 50th Session of the APF, in July 2025, in Paris.

Thus, pending the report of the APF’s mission of good offices, the Assembly adopted the “Cotonou declaration” on the situation in the East of the DRC.

The Regional Assembly also recommended the continuation of parliamentary diplomacy actions in crises in Africa with the involvement of all sub-regions.

It acknowledged Mozambique’s desire to join the APF, pending the initiation of proceedings with the General Secretariat, while expressing concern over the increasingly worrying situation in Libya.

Finally, it committed to remaining in solidarity with brotherly countries still in transition, while maintaining constant dialogue between parliamentarians.

4. Operation of the APF in Africa

At this point of the agenda, the Regional Assembly acknowledged the proposed Regulations of the region developed under the guidance of the Gabonese section. Following the examination of amendments, the Assembly adopted the new Regulations to be forwarded to the APF Bureau for information.

5. Location of the next Regional Assembly

The 32nd African Regional Assembly will be held in Dakar in 2026, at the invitation of the Senegalese section of the APF.

Regarding various matters, the Assembly recorded a declaration from the Gabonese section in which they expressed the country’s gratitude towards the Francophonie in general and Francophone parliamentarians in particular, as well as the APF for their kindness during the transition period. The Assembly expressed its solidarity with civilians in Gaza and called for respect for international and humanitarian law.

Done in Cotonou, June 3, 2025