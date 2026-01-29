Champions League: twelve clubs eliminated from the competition.

After the group stage of the Champions League, twelve teams, including Olympique de Marseille and Naples, have been definitively eliminated from the competition.

The twelve clubs that have been definitively eliminated from the Champions League this season are now known, after the final day of the group stage played on Wednesday evening.

They are Kairat Almaty, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Naples, Athletic Club, PSV Eindhoven, as well as Olympique de Marseille, Paphos and Union Saint-Gilloise.

OM, in particular, saw its last hopes fly away in the final minutes, hampered by a late Benfica goal in their 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid, a cruel elimination for the Marseille side. These teams all finished between 25th and 36th in the overall standings and are therefore leaving the European stage for good. With the new format of the competition, none of them drops into the Europa League or the Europa Conference League, bringing an immediate end to their continental campaign this season.





